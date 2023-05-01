UPI transactions at record high in April, touch Rs 14.07 trn



Close to 1 billion transactions worth around Rs 1.37 trillion happened during the last three days of April, according to data from the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). Compared to April 2022, transactions last month were higher by 59 per cent in terms of volume and 44 per cent in terms of value. In April 2022, over 558 crore transactions happened with a value of Rs 9.8 trillion. Unified Payment Interface (UPI) transactions scaled a record high in April, clocking Rs 14.07 trillion in terms of value and 8.9 billion in volume. This is a marginal rise of 0.14 per cent and 2 per cent respectively, compared to Rs 14.05 trillion and 8.7 billion in March.



According to NPCI, Immediate Payment Service (IMPS) transactions saw a marginal decline in April to 496 million in volume and Rs 5.21 trillion in value. This was compared to 497 million and Rs 5.46 trillion in March 2023. This was a rise from 447.8 million transactions to the value of around Rs 4.68 trillion in February. Interestingly, the IMPS transaction count was 15 per cent up in volume and 22 per cent in value compared to April 2023. The momentum in UPI transactions continued in April after a rise in March that was attributed to year-end transactions, specially investments, small ticket purchases and online payments. In February, there were 7.5 billion transactions worth Rs 12.35 trillion.