Urination case: MP authorities demolish part of accused's father's house

Opposition Congress had demanded that the BJP government in the state use a bulldozer to demolish Shukla's properties

Hours after Madhya Pradesh police arrested Sidhi district resident Pravesh Shukla for allegedly urinating on a tribal youth, the local authorities on Wednesday pulled down a part of a house belonging to his father.

A video of the urination incident involving Pravesh surfaced on Tuesday. Opposition Congress had demanded that the BJP government in the state use a bulldozer to demolish Shukla's properties.

"His father Ramakant Shukla's house was not constructed as per permissions and therefore the illegal portion of it is being demolished, a district official said.

Pravesh Shukla, who has been arrested, was found to have a criminal background, he added.

On Tuesday, an official from the MP Chief Minister's Office had said that a case had been registered against Pravesh under Indian Penal Code sections 294 (obscene acts), 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace), and provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

