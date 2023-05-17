Home / India News / US-based firm Ahead enters India; to hire over 750 employees by 2025

Chicago-based enterprise Ahead announced its entry into the Indian market with its first service delivery office in Gurugram and is planning to hire over 750 employees in the country by 2025

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Last Updated : May 17 2023 | 8:08 PM IST
Chicago-based enterprise Ahead on Wednesday announced its entry into the Indian market with its first service delivery office in Gurugram and is planning to hire over 750 employees in the country by 2025.

"We are thrilled about the opportunities India presents for both our clients and our team. We plan to hire 750+ employees in India by 2025 across levels. This important step is a testament to our commitment to delivering impactful results to our clients, and we look forward to continuing to innovate and grow in the Indian market," Ahead India Vice President and Managing Director Praveen Grover said in a statement.

The hiring will be across levels for data analysts, data engineers, cloud security analysts, cloud network engineers, operations, marketing and HR personnel in India.

By the end of 2024, Ahead India aims to employ hundreds of associates and further strengthen its presence in the region.

The company will focus on supporting the growth of its managed services, digital solutions, security, data centre, network and enterprise service management practices, ensuring that clients have access to the best technology and expertise to drive their businesses forward, the statement said.

First Published: May 17 2023 | 11:39 PM IST

