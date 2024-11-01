Simulating extraterrestrial life: Isro's analogue mission begins in Ladakh

In a significant leap for the country’s space exploration aspirations, India has embarked on its first analogue space mission in Leh, a landmark step that will attempt to simulate life in an interplanetary habitat to tackle the challenges of a base station beyond Earth.

The mission’s objective is to replicate conditions of living in an interplanetary habitat, tackling the potential obstacles that astronauts may face on future deep-space missions.

This innovative project is a joint effort involving the Human Spaceflight Centre of ISRO, AAKA Space Studio, the University of Ladakh, IIT Bombay, and is backed by the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council.

Ladakh, with its distinctive geology mirroring Martian and lunar surfaces, was chosen as the mission site in August this year. The region's cold, dry climate and high altitude make it an ideal setting for testing technologies and strategies critical for extended space missions.

This mission aligns with India’s larger goal of advancing its human spaceflight and interplanetary exploration capabilities, including the Gaganyaan project, which seeks to send Indian astronauts into space.

Throughout the mission, participants will conduct activities to simulate life on another planet, such as habitat design testing, resource management research, and psychological studies on isolation's impact on crew members.

Why was Ladakh chosen as analogue space mission site?

In a significant move for India’s Mars mission, scientists from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and Birbal Sahni Institute of Palaeosciences (BSIP) identified Ladakh as an ideal site for the inaugural Mars and Moon analogue research station.

More From This Section

Astronaut habitats can be built and tested there due to the geological similarities with extraterrestrial conditions. The station also allows for studying how microbes and other organisms react to such extreme environments

What are analogue space missions?

The Analogue space missions are simulated missions conducted on Earth that mimic the conditions and challenges of actual space exploration. These missions are crucial for testing technologies, studying human behaviour, and preparing for future long-duration space flights.

These missions aim to replicate the living conditions astronauts would face on missions to destinations like the Moon, Mars, or asteroids. They provide a controlled environment to study the physical and psychological effects of isolation and confinement, which are critical for understanding how humans will cope with extended space travel.

What is the significance of analogue space missions?

Aiming to simulate extraterrestrial environments, analogue missions often take place in locations that resemble the target mission environments. This includes using habitats that simulate conditions such as reduced gravity, isolation, and communication delays.

These missions serve as platforms for testing new technologies and operational concepts. They help in evaluating systems related to habitat design, life support, in-situ resource utilisation (ISRU), and crew health monitoring.

Additionally, participants, often referred to as "analogue astronauts," undergo training that prepares them for real space missions. This includes conducting scientific experiments, managing emergencies, and improving teamwork under pressure.

What are the other examples of analogue Missions?

Other than Isro’s experiment, several organisations around the world conduct analogue missions:

Nasa's NEEMO: Conducted underwater to simulate microgravity conditions, allowing crews to perform tasks similar to those expected in space.

SIRIUS Program (UAE): This program focuses on understanding the psychological impacts of isolation during long-duration missions. It includes international collaborations to conduct various scientific experiments.

Arctic Mars analogue Svalbard Expedition (AMASE): Uses the Svalbard archipelago's extreme environments to test equipment and procedures relevant to Mars exploration.

(With ANI inputs)