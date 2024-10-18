Travellers' health a priority for Modi govt: Union MoS Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Friday unveiled an indoor air quality monitoring facility at the domestic terminal of the international airport here and said that the health of travellers was also a concern and priority for the Narendra Modi government.

Singh, the Union Minister of State for Science and Technology, said Thiruvananthapuram airport was the first one in the country to get this system -- called PavanaChitra -- that was developed and installed by the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research - National Institute of Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (CSIR-NIIST).

"TRV Airport #Thiruvananthapuram becomes India's first airport to get Indoor Air Quality Monitoring Facility installed by #CSIR. Along with Ease of Travel, Health of Traveller too as much a concern and priority for the @narendramodi Government," he said in a post on social media platform 'X'.