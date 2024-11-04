Waqf Bill: Parliament panel meets today to hear Muslim women group, others

The Joint Committee of Parliament (JCP) on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 is set to convene on Monday, which will include participation from various representatives, including, for the first time, a women’s group.

The meeting, chaired by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Jagdambika Pal, will include participation from various representatives, including Jamaat-e-Islam-e-Hind and the Muslim Women Intellectual Group led by Shalini Ali.

In addition to these groups, the JCP will also hear from Jamiyat Himaytul Islam, represented by Qari Abrar Jamal, and the Shia Muslim community, led by Maulana Kokab Mujtaba. The Vishwa Shanti Parishad, under National President Faiz Ahmad Faiz, will also present their views on the proposed amendments.

The committee will also convene on Tuesday to record suggestions from other stakeholders, including the Akhil Bharatiya Adhivakta Parishad, Anveshak, Anjuman Shiateali Bohra, and senior academics from Aligarh Muslim University.

Last week, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya urged the committee to invite farmers from Karnataka's Vijayapura district, who are facing disputes with the Waqf Board regarding land ownership. Surya highlighted concerns that farmers who have cultivated their lands for decades are receiving notices claiming their properties are Waqf lands, often without sufficient evidence. He requested that these farmers be allowed to present their grievances directly to the committee and proposed a visit to the affected areas by the chairperson for a public hearing.

In response to the allegations from the farmers, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah assured that no evictions would take place and that any notices served would be retracted.

What is the Waqf Act and why is it being reformed?

The ongoing meetings of the JCP are part of a broader national initiative to reform the Waqf Act, which has faced criticisms of mismanagement, corruption, and encroachments. The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, introduced in the Lok Sabha on August 8, aims to amend the existing Waqf Act, 1995, with a focus on enhancing transparency, accountability, and efficiency in managing Waqf properties.

The proposed Bill has received criticism with those opposed expressing concerns about increased government oversight and the potential dilution of Muslim representation in Waqf governance. Some critics are particularly wary of the inclusion of non-Muslim members in Waqf Boards and the Central Waqf Council, viewing this as a potential infringement on religious affairs.

In response to these concerns, the government formed the JPC to engage with stakeholders and hear their concerns.

