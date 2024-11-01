Warmer days ahead as IMD predicts above average temperature in November

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) today said that above-normal minimum temperatures are most likely to prevail over several parts of the country in November, except in some areas of northwest India. However, this does not indicate anything regarding the upcoming winter season.

“We (IMD) do not give any forecast on the onset of winter in the country; moreover, we do not even consider November as winter,” IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said today.

He stated that December to February are the months which the IMD considers as winter months, for which forecasts will be issued later.

Meanwhile, Mohapatra said that minimum temperatures will be ‘above normal’ over several parts of northwest and central India during the first half of this month due to below-normal rainfall in these areas.

Regarding maximum temperatures, the IMD said that above-normal maximum temperatures are most likely over northeast and east-central India and parts of northwest and peninsular India.

Normal to below-normal maximum temperatures are expected over west-central India and adjacent areas of northwest and northern peninsular India.

On El Niño, the IMD reported that neutral El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO) conditions are currently prevailing over the Equatorial Pacific Ocean, and neutral Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) conditions are present over the Indian Ocean.

“The latest global model forecasts indicate a higher chance of La Niña conditions developing during November-December 2024, while neutral IOD conditions are likely to persist over the Indian Ocean in the coming months,” the IMD said.

For the rainfall forecast in November 2024, the IMD said that monthly rainfall over South Peninsular India, covering five meteorological subdivisions (Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikkal, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Rayalaseema, Kerala and Mahe, and South Interior Karnataka), is most likely to be above normal (over 123 per cent of the Long Period Average (LPA)).

Overall, monthly rainfall across the country in November is most likely to be normal (77–123 per cent of LPA).

“Normal to above-normal rainfall is likely across most parts of the country, except for northwest India and some areas of central India, where below-normal rainfall is expected in November 2024,” it said.

Meanwhile, for October, the IMD reported that the average minimum temperature across the country was the highest recorded since 1901.