Watch: Parliamentarians thrash intruder who breached Lok Sabha security

Two unidentified men on Wednesday jumped from the visitor's gallery of the Lok Sabha, following which the House was adjourned. The incident happened when Khagen Murmu, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member of Parliament (MP) from Maldaha (West Bengal), was speaking in the Lok Sabha.

The intruders released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans. However, they were soon caught and overpowered by the MPs, who beat up the intruders before handing them over to security.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

In a video, parliamentarians inside the Lok Sabha chamber can be seen thrashing the intruders. JD(U) member Ramprit Mandal, who was near the intruders, said that Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) leader Hanuman Beniwal and other MPs overpowered the person.

The intruders — Sagar Sharma, and Manoranjan — had come to the visitor's gallery as a guest. Sharma was the guest of Mysuru Lok Sabha member Prathap Simha.

Around seven MPs were seen engaged in holding and assaulting the intruder, with notable figures such as Congress Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Malook Nagar, and RLP MP Hanuman Beniwal reportedly taking charge. The parliamentarians were successful in overpowering the intruders and prevented any further breach within the Lok Sabha.

While chaos ensued in the Lok Sabha, a man and a woman sprayed coloured gas from canisters and shouted slogans outside the Parliament building. They were identified as Anmol and Neelam.