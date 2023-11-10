We raise issue of ceasefire violations along LoC with Pakistan, says MEA

Pakistan's recent ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC) and incidents of firing on the international border are a breach of bilateral agreements, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.

A BSF head constable died after sustaining injuries in unprovoked firing by the Pakistan Rangers along the international border in Ramgarh sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on Thursday.

"Such incidents of ceasefire violations and cross-border infiltration, sometimes done with drones and with firing, are violations of bilateral agreements and we always raise and take up these matters with Pakistan," Bagchi said replying to a question on incidents of ceasefire violations by Pakistan.

It was the third incident of ceasefire violation by the Pakistan Rangers on the international border in the last over three weeks.

In a significant move aimed at reducing tensions, the Indian and Pakistani armies on February 25, 2021 announced that they would cease firing across the LoC while recommitting themselves to a 2003 ceasefire agreement.

"The BSF has raised the recent incidents that have occurred with the Pakistani side during flag meetings. We have also put this issue before them through diplomatic channels," Bagchi said.

To another question, Bagchi said India has often asked Pakistan to withdraw a fee of USD 20 imposed on all Indians visiting Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib using the Kartarpur corridor.

"We have proposed that this fee should be removed and we have also reiterated this but there has been no update from the Pakistani side. We are aware of the difficulties caused by the fee and we will continue raising it," he said.