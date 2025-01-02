Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Weather update today: Freezing temperatures in J&K, AQI surges in Kolkata

The temperature dipped in Jammu and Kashmir as the minimum temperature went down -12.68 degrees Celsius with several regions witnessing snowfall

The above-normal minimum temperatures are most likely to prevail over several parts of India except in some areas of the northwest in November, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday.
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2025 | 2:47 PM IST
According to IMD, the temperature in the national capital Delhi will remain between 8 degrees (minimum) to 16 degrees (maximum) Celsius today, January 2, 2025. The relative humidity will remain around 18% and the wind speed is 18 km/h. The weather is expected to be cloudy today and many regions have experienced snowfall today, with more expected to come.
 
There has been a slight rise in minimum temperature and fall in maximum temperature up to 3°C over Delhi/NCR during the past 24 hours.

Jammu and Kashmir

The state of Jammu and Kashmir recorded below zero temperatures in many regions on January 2, 2025. The IMD has predicted heavy rainfall/snowfall at isolated places over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad on 5th and 6th January.

Chennai weather

Chennai's temperature is around 29 degrees Celsius on January 2, 2025. India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted the minimum and maximum temperatures to be 24.15 °C and 26.88 °C, respectively. Clouds are expected in the sky offering a pleasant weather outlook and the relative humidity is currently at 65%.
 
The air quality index is 158 which is considered unhealthy.

Kolkata

The air quality in Kolkata, West Bengal is alarming as it is currently under the Hazardous category 390. Today, the weather is cooler as IMD predicts the minimum and maximum temperatures to be 11.0 and 23.0 degrees Celsius, respectively. No rain was experienced in the city in the last 24 hours.

Goa

The minimum and maximum temperature in Goa will remain around 20.45 °C and 36.43 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 31% with a wind speed of approx 31 km/h. 
 
Visitors should be ready for the hot day and plan their day accordingly if they are sensitive to heat.
