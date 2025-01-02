Mamata Banerjee alleges BSF letting 'Bangladeshi terrorists' enter Bengal

Speaking to the media, the Trinamool Congress chief said, "People are entering through BSF Islampur, through Sitai, through Chopra, we have news. Why are you not protesting? The border is in the hands of the BSF. If anyone thinks that they are intruding into Bengal and maligning the Trinamool, let them be warned that the Trinamool Congress does not do these things. Don't abuse Trinamool by supporting the wrongdoings of BSF."

Calling it the "blueprint" of the central government, Mamata Banerjee said, "I have told the central government time and again that whatever you will do, we will agree with that. If I see someone helping terrorists to affect my state, in that case we will have to protest."

Mamata Banerjee's comments during an administrative meeting come just weeks after Union Home Minister Amit Shah claimed that "infiltration from Bangladesh" was disturbing Bengal's peace. The 4,096-kilometer-long India-Bangladesh border, much of which is porous and interspersed with rivers, adds complexity to the issue.