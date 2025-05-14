What's 'Bhargavastra', India's new weapon designed to destroy enemy drones?

India has developed a powerful new weapon called 'Bhargavastra', designed to destroy enemy drones, especially those flying in large groups or swarms. The system has been made by Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited (SDAL) and is seen a big step forward in protecting the country from drone threats.

Successful testing in Odisha

The system uses tiny rockets to shoot down drones. On May 13, three successful tests were carried out at the Seaward Firing Range in Gopalpur, Odisha. Two tests were done using one rocket each, and in the third test, two rockets were fired together within two seconds. All rockets hit their targets, showing that the system works well.

How ‘Bhargavastra’ works

Bhargavastra can detect and destroy small drones from a distance of up to 2.5 km. It works in two layers:

First layer: Uses unguided micro-rockets to destroy many drones at once. Each rocket can take out drones in a 20-meter area.

Second layer: Uses guided micro-missiles for accurate attacks on specific drones.

The system can also be fitted with jammers and spoofers, which confuse enemy drones, adding an extra layer of protection.

Made for Indian conditions

Bhargavastra is made in India and works well in all kinds of terrain, including high mountains over 5,000 meters. It can be used by the Army, Air Force, and Navy. The parts of the system, like radars and shooters, can be changed or added based on the mission.

Advanced technology inside

The system comes with a high-tech command and control centre. It has:

Radar that can detect tiny drones from 6 to 10 km away

Cameras and infrared sensors to track and identify drones

A system that gives a full view of the battlefield, helping operators make quick decisions

A big step for ‘Make in India’

Experts say Bhargavastra is a one-of-a-kind system that many countries are trying to build. This low-cost, multi-layered drone defence system developed in India is the first of its kind to be tested and ready. Solar Defence and Aerospace Ltd said the system is a testimony that India can build world-class defence tools on its own.

[With inputs from ANI]