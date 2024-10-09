'What legacy will I leave': CJI reflects on his tenure ahead of retirement

With just one month left for his retirement, Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud candidly spoke about the thoughts that have been occupying his mind during the final stretch of his tenure. He has been reflecting on how history will view his time as the head of the Supreme Court and the legacy he will leave behind for future generations of judges and legal professionals.

Justice Chandrachud, who took up the role of CJI on November 9, 2022, following the retirement of CJI UU Lalit, is set to retire on November 10, 2024. His two-year term will be the longest for any CJI in the last 14 years.

'Preoccupied with fears and anxieties'

Speaking at a convocation ceremony at Bhutan's JSW Law School in Paro, CJI Chandrachud shared his inner thoughts. He expressed his concerns about his legacy, stating: “As my tenure comes to an end, my mind is heavily preoccupied with fears and anxieties about the future and the past. I find myself pondering: Did I achieve everything I set out to do? How will history judge my tenure? Could I have done things differently? What legacy will I leave for future generations of judges and legal professionals?”

Justice Chandrachud, according to a Business Today report, acknowledged that many of these questions may remain unanswered and beyond his control. However, he finds comfort in the fact that he has served his position with complete dedication. “Over the last two years, I have woken up every morning with a commitment to give the job my fullest and gone to bed with the satisfaction that I served my country with utmost dedication. It is in this, that I seek solace,” he said, emphasising that focusing on the journey rather than the results brings him peace.

Landmark rulings, lasting legacy

Justice Chandrachud’s time as CJI has been marked by key rulings that will undoubtedly define his legacy. Among these was the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down the controversial electoral bonds scheme, which allows for anonymous donations to political parties — a ruling that has sparked debate over transparency in political funding. Another significant ruling under his leadership expanded the right to privacy in cases related to data protection, reinforcing civil liberties in the digital era.

He also presided over cases concerning marital rights, gender equality, and environmental law, making significant strides in upholding constitutional freedoms and delivering justice in a rapidly changing world. His ruling in the Joseph Shine case, which decriminalised adultery, was a landmark decision in favour of personal freedoms and gender equality.