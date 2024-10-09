Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Bihar's new transfer policy prioritises govt teachers with health issues

On Monday, the Bihar government unveiled a new policy that prioritises people with severe illnesses and disabilities when it comes to the transfer and posting of govt school teachers in the state

Bihar’s new transfer policy prioritises govt teachers with health issues (Photo: Shutterstock)
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2024 | 4:41 PM IST
The Bihar government has unveiled a new policy for transfer and posting of government school teachers in the state aiming to improve the quality of education. Teachers with severe diseases and disabilities will be given priority in such areas under the updated policy. 
This policy will only be applicable to government teachers, teachers chosen by the Bihar Public Service Commission, and teachers who have passed the required exams.

What Bihar’s Education minister has to say about the new transfer policy?

Bihar Education Minister Sunil Kumar stated that, “The new transfer policy will bring uniformity to transfers and postings of teachers of government schools in the state. It will not only provide relief to teachers but will also improve the quality of education." 
Teachers with health conditions are given preference under the scheme. "Teachers who are seriously ill, handicapped, widowed, divorced, living alone, or in a husband-wife teacher pair will get preference during transfers," the minister stated.
Only teachers chosen by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC), government teachers, and those who have passed required exams will be eligible, according to Kumar. According to him, a panel has been established to handle district-level transfer complaints.

What is Bihar’s new transfer policy for government teachers?

To improve the quality of education in the state, the Bihar government has implemented a new policy for the posting and transfer of government school teachers. Teachers with severe diseases and disabilities are given priority under this updated policy.
The regulation states that no school may have over 70 female teachers and that teachers will be moved every five years to ensure a balanced workforce. 10 options for preferred posting locations will be given to teachers by the department, and assignments will be determined within the closest district or subdivision. 

More than 180,000 teachers in the state who have completed competency exams will gain from this new program. Teachers working for local organisations in Bihar who want to be hired as government school instructors must take these exams. Teachers appointed by local municipal bodies who have not passed the competency test are exempt from the provision. 



First Published: Oct 09 2024 | 4:41 PM IST

