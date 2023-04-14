Home / India News / 'Will definitely go', says Delhi CM Kejriwal on Goa Police notice

'Will definitely go', says Delhi CM Kejriwal on Goa Police notice

The Goa Police on Thursday issued a notice to Kejriwal and asked him to appear before it on April 27

New Delhi
'Will definitely go', says Delhi CM Kejriwal on Goa Police notice

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2023 | 2:14 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said he will definitely go to Goa to appear before the police in connection with a case related to the illegal sticking of posters on public properties during the 2022 assembly election campaign.

Asked about the Goa Police's notice, Kejriwal said, "I will go. I will definitely go."

The Goa Police on Thursday issued a notice to Kejriwal and asked him to appear before it on April 27.

Inspector Dilipkumar Halarnkar of Pernem police station issued the notice to the AAP national convenor under Section 41 (A) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

Section 41 (A) of the CrPC allows the police to issue summonses to a person for inquiry if there is a "reasonable" complaint or suspicion that he has committed an offence.

The AAP won two seats in the 2022 assembly election in the BJP-governed state.

Topics :Arvind KejriwalAAPAam Aadmi PartyGoa

First Published: Apr 14 2023 | 1:44 PM IST

Also Read

BJP govt at Centre fighting with everyone, alleges Delhi CM Kejriwal

MCD brawl: BJP leaders protesting outside Kejriwal's house detained

Gujarat polls: Kejriwal, Mann and Gehlot to begin their 3-day state visit

MCD polls: Delhi BJP releases 'charge sheet' against Kejriwal govt

Goa lawmakers, oppn leaders want to name new airport on Manohar Parrikar

Climate change threatens survival of tigers in Sunderbans: Conservationists

CIL coking coal production sees quantum leap of 8MT, rises by 17% in FY23

Denied ticket by BJP, former Karnataka deputy CM Savadi meets Cong leaders

PM Modi inaugurates first AIIMS in NE in Guwahati, three medical colleges

Channi appears before Vigilance Bureau, slams AAP for vendetta politics

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story