With 6 fresh cases, active caseload of Covid sub-variant JN.1 rises to 69

With six more cases of COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1, the number of infections of the new variant reported in the country have risen to 69, official sources said on Tuesday.

Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 26 2023 | 1:03 PM IST
Most of these patients are currently in home isolation and there was no increase in hospitalisation rates, they said.

NITI Aayog member (Health) Dr V K Paul had said last week that the new variant was being closely investigated but he stressed on the need for states to ramp up testing and strengthen their surveillance systems.

Even though the number of cases is rising and the JN.1 sub-variant has been detected in the country, there is no cause of immediate concern as 92 per cent of those infected are opting for home-based treatment, indicating a mild illness, officials had said.

There is also no increase in hospitalisation rates and COVID-19 is an incidental finding in those hospitalised due to other medical conditions, they had said.

In a letter to states and Union territories, Union Health Secretary Sudhansh Pant last week had underlined the critical COVID-19 control and management strategies considering the upcoming festive season. He advised them to put in place requisite public health measures to minimise the risk of transmission.

States have been urged to ensure effective compliance of operational guidelines for revised surveillance strategy for COVID-19 shared by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

They have asked to monitor and report district-wise cases of Influenza-like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) in all health facilities regularly for early detection of rising trend of cases.

India saw a single-day rise of 628 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have increased to 4,054, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The death toll was recorded at 5,33,334 with one new death reported from Kerala in the last 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The JN.1 (BA.2.86.1.1), emerged in August 2023 in Luxembourg and is a descendant of the BA.2.86 lineage (Pirola) of SARS COV2.

Topics :CoronaviruscoronaCoronavirus VaccineCoronavirus TestsNITI

First Published: Dec 26 2023 | 1:03 PM IST

