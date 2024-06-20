Home / India News / World Bank, animal husbandry dept conduct avian influenza crisis drill

The exercise on June 19-20 in Bhopal brought together 40 participants from various sectors to practice outbreak detection, rapid response strategies, inter-agency coordination for containing bird flu

A person holds a test tube labelled "Bird Flu", in this picture illustration, January 14, 2023.
The Ministry of Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Dairying and the World Bank conducted a two-day simulation exercise this week in Madhya Pradesh to enhance the preparedness for potential avian influenza or Bird Flu, amid outbreak of such cases in parts of the country and globally.

The exercise on June 19-20 in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, brought together 40 participants from various sectors to practice outbreak detection, rapid response strategies and inter-agency coordination for containing the spread of avian flu.

"Such initiatives are vital in building resilient health systems as the world contends with an increasing number of zoonotic diseases," the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying (DAHD) said in a statement.

The drill comes as India sees avian flu outbreaks in Kerala and a rise in global spillover cases to non-poultry species like cattle.

Inaugurated by DAHD's Animal Husbandry Commissioner Abhijit Mitra, the programme involved interactive scenarios mimicking real outbreak situations to provide crisis management experience.

Topics covered surveillance systems, emergency protocols and public communication strategies.

World Bank senior agriculture economist Hikuepi Katjiuongua and World Organisation for Animal Health expert Frank Wong facilitated the simulation, aimed at mitigating impacts on animal and human health.

"The DAHD and World Bank remain committed to working together to mitigate the impact of avian influenza," the statement added.

