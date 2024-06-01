Home / India News / Centre issues advisory after 4 states report outbreaks of bird flu

The affected states are Andhra Pradesh (Nellore district), Maharashtra (Nagpur district), Jharkhand (Ranchi district) and Kerala (Alappuzha, Kottayam and Pathanamthitta districts)

Bird flu
Photo: Shutterstock
Sanket Koul New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2024 | 9:30 AM IST
Four states have reported outbreaks of H5N1 virus or avian influenza (bird flu), prompting the central government to issue an advisory on avian influenza asking all state and Union Territory (UT) administrations to watch out for any unusual deaths among birds or poultry.

The affected states are Andhra Pradesh (Nellore district), Maharashtra (Nagpur district), Jharkhand (Ranchi district) and Kerala (Alappuzha, Kottayam and Pathanamthitta districts).        

H5N1 virus (bird flu) spreads from migratory birds and is known to cause outbreaks among domesticated poultry. The virus can easily be transmitted to humans.  

"Given that avian influenza is highly pathogenic and has the potential to be transmitted to humans, it is imperative to take necessary steps to minimise and prevent the spread of this infection," Director General of Health Services (DGHS) Atul Goel and Animal Husbandry Commissioner Abhijit Mitra said in the advisory to state and UT administrations.

The advisory asks all states and UT’s to orient all healthcare workers and private practitioners on case definitions, signs and symptoms of avian influenza.

The Centre has also asked states to strengthen biosecurity measures in all poultry establishments, zoos, poultry markets and be prepared with preventive measures, including adequate stockpiling of antiviral drug oseltamivir, personal protective equipment and isolation wards and beds.

"States are also advised to enhance surveillance in wet markets, abattoirs, among poultry farm workers and maintain regular monitoring for severe acute respiratory illness (SARI)," the advisory said.

It also asks states that have reported outbreaks to conduct surveillance for suspected human cases and provide health checkups for cullers and poultry farm workers within ten days.  

The DGHS said that since March this year, concerns have been expressed over avian influenza outbreaks in cattle in many US states, where one reported human case of H5N1 virus has also surfaced.

First Published: Jun 01 2024 | 9:29 AM IST

