Centre asks states to fast-track rule-making under new labour codes

The Centre on Thursday held a review meeting with officials from the state labour departments and asked them to hasten the process of formulating rules under the new labour codes, as the implementation of the new labour codes remains one of the top agenda items for the new government.

"It was a review meeting where the rules formulated by states were discussed. It was also decided that the process of formulating these rules should be hastened by the states that have not yet formulated them. Also, the need to make the rules uniform was discussed so that the whole exercise of enacting new codes doesn't go in vain. Representatives from all states agreed on the proposition," a person aware of the development told Business Standard.





Till now, a total of 24 states/UTs have formed rules under all four labour codes, and West Bengal, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Lakshadweep, and Dadra & Nagar Haveli are yet to formulate rules under any of the codes, according to a recent study by the government's VV Giri National Labour Institute.

The study also found that the rules framed by various states and union territories that have formed these draft rules under the new labour codes have “too much” divergence and go against the basic ethos and spirit of the new codes. “The rules of some of the states/UTs prima facie seem to go against the basic ethos and spirit of the codes and may defeat the objective sought to be achieved,” the study has said.

Besides, the issue of construction workers was also discussed in the meeting and states were asked to make relevant rules and schemes to better utilise the funds available with the construction workers' welfare board. Previously, it has been reported that more than Rs 30,000 crore remain unutilised by the construction workers' welfare boards across the country.

"Moreover, it was also discussed to better streamline the process and integrate the various welfare schemes with the E-shram portal, so that it can act as a one-stop solution for workers to avail welfare schemes," the person said.