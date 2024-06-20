Four in five people want stronger climate action, says UNDP survey

Four in five people want their governments to take stronger action to tackle climate change, according to a United Nations survey.

The UN Development Programme (UNDP), which published the poll on Thursday, said that 72 per cent of people across the 77 countries surveyed said they supported a quick transition from fossil fuels to clean energy.

The Peoples’ Climate Vote 2024, revealed that 86 per cent want to see their countries set aside geopolitical differences and work together on climate change.

More than 75,000 people speaking 87 different languages were asked 15 questions on climate change for the survey, which was conducted for the UN Development Programme (UNDP) with the University of Oxford, UK and GeoPoll.

In India, where heat waves have devastated crop yields and torrential rains have submerged entire communities, the Peoples’ Climate Vote found.





Over 77 per cent believed the country should enhance its commitments to address climate change.

Additionally, 76 per cent favour replacing coal, oil, and gas with renewable energy sources like wind and solar power.

Furthermore, 79 per cent of Indians think countries should collaborate on climate change efforts, even if they have disagreements on other issues such as trade or security.

The consensus underscored the urgent demand for more ambitious and cooperative climate strategies.

The scale of consensus is striking, especially in the current global context of increased conflict and the rise of nationalism.

“The Peoples’ Climate Vote is loud and clear. Global citizens want their leaders to transcend their differences, to act now and to act boldly to fight the climate crisis,” said Achim Steiner, administrator, UNDP.

The questions were designed to help understand how people are experiencing the impacts of climate change and how they want world leaders to respond.

The survey revealed support for stronger climate action in 20 of the world’s biggest greenhouse gas emitters, with majorities ranging from 66 per cent in the United States and Russia, to 67 per cent in Germany, 73 per cent in China, 77 per cent in South Africa and India, 85 per cent in Brazil, 88 per cent in Iran and up to 93 per cent in Italy.

This is true for countries among the top 10 biggest producers of oil, coal, or gas. This includes majorities ranging from 89 per cent in Nigeria to 54 per cent in the United States, the report said.

Only 7 per cent of people globally said their country should not transition at all.

Globally, 56 per cent said they were thinking about it regularly, i.e. daily or weekly, including some 63 per cent of those in the Least Developed Countries.

Across the globe, 69 per cent said their decisions like where to live or work were being impacted by climate change.

The proportion so affected was higher in LDCs (74 per cent), but notably lower in Western and Northern Europe (52 per cent) and Northern America (42 per cent).

Cassie Flynn, global director of climate change, UNDP, said: “As world leaders decide on the next round of pledges under the Paris Agreement by 2025, these results are undeniable evidence that people everywhere support bold climate action.”

UNDP’s Climate Promise initiative has seen over 100 developing countries submit enhanced NDCs during the second revision cycle – of which 91 per cent raised their targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions and 93 per cent also strengthened adaptation goals.