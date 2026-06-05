World Environment Day: PM Modi urges commitment to sustainable growth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted people on World Environment Day, and asserted that his government's efforts over the past decade have resulted in expanding green cover and rise in the population of several animals.

He also commended citizens for showing how collective efforts, policies, belief in science and innovation can improve the environment.

"Best wishes to everyone on World Environment Day. I would like to applaud all those passionate about environmental conservation," he said in a post on X.

Modi emphasised that this day serves as a reminder to reaffirm "our commitment to protecting our environment and furthering growth that is sustainable".

He outlined that the past decade has seen numerous initiatives from his government in this regard. "Some of India's key successes include expanding green cover and a rise in the population of several animals," he said. The prime minister said the people of India are very proud of the country's biological diversity and the country's diverse ecosystems support countless species and livelihoods. "Our efforts in special recovery have also been noteworthy. Conservation efforts for the Great Indian Bustard, snow leopards, sloth bears and Cheetahs have given a glimpse of how sustained commitment can help restore wildlife and ecosystems," he said.

Modi said the government's initiative such as 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' have made significant contributions towards adding nearly 1.19 lakh hectares of forest every year. "Guided by the principle of 'One Earth, One Family and One Future', we will continue working towards a cleaner, greener and more sustainable planet through the spirit of Mission LiFE," he said. The World Environment Day is celebrated annually on June 5 to raise awareness and encourage action for environmental protection. Established by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) in 1973, it is the largest global platform for public outreach on environmental issues, celebrated by millions worldwide. In 2026, the event will be hosted by Azerbaijan.