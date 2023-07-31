World's largest museum to come up in Delhi; here is all you need to know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced last week that New Delhi will soon host the world’s largest museum, Yuge Yugeen Bharat National Museum.

The upcoming museum will have eight thematic segments, showcasing the story of India spanning across 5,000 years.

To be built across the North and the South blocks, the museum will cover an area of 117,000 sq metres, and will feature 950 rooms spread over a basement and three storeys.

Sources said that the project is slated for completion by 2026 and the design would be finalised after the Ministry of Culture completes its work on the theme and content.





The new museum is aimed to be interactive and will include visual elements and virtual walkthroughs.

The gates of the architecture will highlight the metallurgical culture of India, such as zinc extraction in Zawar, Rajasthan.

One entire floor of the museum will be dedicated to the archaic Sindhi-Saraswati civilisations, majorly focusing on sites such as Harappa, Mohenjo-Daro, and Lothal.

Another section will be dedicated to the diverse fauna and flora of the nation. The new architecture will display India’s ancient town planning systems, the Vedas, the Upanishads, ancient medical knowledge, and empires including Mauryan, Gupta, Vijayanagara, and Mughal.

It will display ancient Indian knowledge, ancient to medieval, medieval to transition phase, modern India, colonial rule, the freedom struggle, and the 100 years from 1947 onwards, including the vision ahead.

One part of the museum will be dedicated to hymns of ancient Indian empires such as the Mauryans, Guptas, and Kushans and another section will highlight India's contribution to science, technology, and mathematics.

The museum will dedicate one section to the struggles endured by the revolutionaries during British rule, and it will also showcase the contributions of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, B R Ambedkar, and Mahatma Gandhi.

Ancient artifacts of the National Museum will be shifted to the North and South Blocks as part of the museum project.

Current largest museum in the world

The Louvre in Paris, spread across 73,000 square metres, is currently the largest museum in the world.

It houses some well-known pieces of art such as the Mona Lisa, and the Venus de Milo.