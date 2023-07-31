Home / India News / Delhi reports 56 new dengue cases in past week, yearly tally crosses 240

Delhi reported 56 fresh dengue cases in the past week, taking the tally to over 240, according to a municipal corporation report on Monday.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
A Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) employee fumigates near Hindu Rao Hospital in New Delhi. Photo: PTI

The national capital recorded 187 cases of the vector-borne disease till July 22.

According to the latest report issued by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, the tally was at 243 till July 28.

The report said 72 malaria cases were recorded in the January 1-July 28 period.

The number of dengue cases reported in July so far stood at 121, 40 in June and 23 in May.

Delhi reported 169 dengue cases for the same period (January 1-July 28) in 2022, 52 in 2021, 31 in 2020, 40 in 2019 and 56 in 2018.

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi recently said there is a possibility of a rise in dengue and malaria cases this year due to flooding in several areas, adding that directions were issued to departments concerned to take steps to check mosquito breeding and clear the silt and sludge left by the Yamuna's floodwater.

