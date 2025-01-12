PM Modi to inaugurate Z-Morh tunnel in J&K tomorrow: All you need to know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Z-Morh tunnel in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, January 13, a significant step toward ensuring all-weather connectivity between Srinagar and Ladakh. The 6.5-km-long, two-lane tunnel is located on the Srinagar-Leh National Highway and promises to transform travel in the region.

Built at an altitude of 8,652 feet, the Z-Morh tunnel connects Gagangir and Sonmarg, a popular tourist destination. It bypasses avalanche-prone stretches of the highway, cutting travel time from over two hours to just 15 minutes, according to a report in Tribune.

The project, initiated in 2015 under the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), was completed last year at a cost of Rs 2,400 crore.

Strategic and economic significance

The Z-Morh tunnel is part of the Centre's broader initiative to enhance connectivity in the Himalayan region. Together with the under-construction 14-km-long Zoji La tunnel, it forms a crucial link to Ladakh. The Zoji La tunnel, expected to be completed by 2028, will eliminate the need to traverse the dangerous 11,575-foot Zoji La Pass.

Once fully operational, these tunnels will strengthen India's defence infrastructure, ensuring round-the-year access for troop movement and logistics in the Kargil and Ladakh sectors. For civilians, the tunnel is expected to boost tourism, facilitate trade, and improve access to healthcare and education.

Tourism and local benefits

The Z-Morh tunnel is anticipated to make Sonmarg a year-round tourist destination, with plans to develop it as a premier skiing and winter sports hub. Residents, who previously had to leave the area during winters, will now have uninterrupted connectivity, enhancing the local economy and creating employment opportunities.

Security heightened ahead of inauguration

A massive security cover has been deployed ahead of PM Modi's visit. The Special Protection Group (SPG), along with Jammu and Kashmir Police, the Army, and paramilitary forces, has established a 20-km-radius security zone around the venue. Drone surveillance, checkpoints, and random frisking are being conducted to ensure safety.

On Saturday, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah visited Sonmarg to review preparations for PM Modi's visit. "The inauguration of the Z-morh tunnel will open Sonmarg to tourism all year round, Sonmarg will now be developed as a great ski resort. The local population will not have to leave in winter and the travel time to Kargil/Leh from Srinagar will also reduce," he said in a tweet.

Future connectivity plans

The Z-Morh tunnel is part of a series of infrastructure projects aimed at improving access to Ladakh. Additional tunnels under construction include the Baralacha La, Tangang La, and Lachung La on the Manali-Leh axis. These projects are part of the central government’s India-China Border Roads initiative, which focuses on building strategic infrastructure in sensitive areas.