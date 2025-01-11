LIVE: Court sentences President-elect Donald Trump to an unconditional discharge in hush money case

In a historic and controversial ruling, a New York court sentenced President-elect Donald Trump to an unconditional discharge in a hush money case involving unaccounted payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels. While the conviction on 34 counts of falsifying business records stands, the sentence allows Trump to avoid imprisonment, fines, or probation due to the extraordinary legal protections afforded to the office of the presidency. Trump, who assumes the presidency in 10 days, now holds the unprecedented title of being the first convicted felon to lead the United States.

The Unified Payment Interface (UPI) is a marvel for the whole world. When guests from around the world come, they ask how UPI works, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a podcast hosted by Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath. PM Modi also said India has presented an example to the world as to how technology is democratised in the world of fintech. In the podcast, titled ‘People with The Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi x Nikhil Kamath, By WTF’, which was aired on Friday, the prime minister said he created a separate fund for innovation. The youth should take risks. They should feel that even if he fails, there is someone to take care of him.

At least 11 people have died, and thousands of homes and businesses have been destroyed in massive fires in the Los Angeles area, with investigators looking into possible ignition sources. Officials have traced the origin of the wind-driven blaze in Pacific Palisades to an area behind a house on Piedra Morada Drive, which overlooks a densely wooded arroyo. The hilly neighbourhood is home to Hollywood stars like Jamie Lee Curtis and Billy Crystal, who lost their houses in the fire.