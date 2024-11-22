Nithin Kamath, co-founder and CEO of Zerodha , has raised concerns about the escalating diabetes epidemic in India. Sharing insights on X (formerly Twitter), Kamath highlighted India’s grim position with the highest number of diabetes cases globally, affecting over 21 crore individuals. He said diabetes, once considered ‘a disease of affluence’, now cuts across age and socio-economic barriers.

“If you’re a 20-year-old woman living in a city today, you have a 64.6 per cent chance of developing diabetes during your lifetime. For young men, the risk stands at 55.5 per cent,” Kamath mentioned.

Low awareness and financial strain

Kamath highlighted the lack of awareness about diabetes. “About 27.5 per cent of people with diabetes don’t even know they have it. Among those who do, very few receive adequate treatment,” he mentioned.

The lack of awareness is exacerbated by inadequate health insurance coverage. Kamath noted that less than 20 per cent of Indians have health insurance, leaving most to bear medical expenses out-of-pocket — a significant burden for low-income households.

Advocating for change

Kamath called for a multi-pronged approach to tackle the crisis. He emphasised preventive measures, including regular exercise and healthier diets. “Simple changes like walking or cycling for an extra five minutes daily can significantly lower the risk of diabetes,” he suggested.

He also stressed the need for early detection programs, improved healthcare access, and broader insurance coverage. Kamath highlighted efforts by startups and organisations promoting healthier lifestyles but urged a collective response from individuals, businesses, and policymakers.

Kamath’s call to action

Kamath’s message emphasises the urgency of addressing the diabetes crisis through awareness campaigns and systemic reforms. With diabetes posing a threat to public health and economic stability, he advocates for immediate, coordinated action to combat its growing impact.