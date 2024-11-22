Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath sounds alarm on India's diabetes crisis

Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath sounds alarm on India's diabetes crisis

Kamath revealed that a 20-year-old woman living in a city today has a 64.6 per cent chance of developing diabetes in her lifetime, while for young men, the risk is 55.5 per cent

Nithin Kamath, founder & chief executive officer at Zerodha
Nithin Kamath, founder & chief executive officer at Zerodha
Md Zakariya Khan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2024 | 2:33 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Nithin Kamath, co-founder and CEO of Zerodha, has raised concerns about the escalating diabetes epidemic in India. Sharing insights on X (formerly Twitter), Kamath highlighted India’s grim position with the highest number of diabetes cases globally, affecting over 21 crore individuals. He said diabetes, once considered ‘a disease of affluence’, now cuts across age and socio-economic barriers.  
 
“If you’re a 20-year-old woman living in a city today, you have a 64.6 per cent chance of developing diabetes during your lifetime. For young men, the risk stands at 55.5 per cent,” Kamath mentioned.  
 
Low awareness and financial strain
 
Kamath highlighted the lack of awareness about diabetes. “About 27.5 per cent of people with diabetes don’t even know they have it. Among those who do, very few receive adequate treatment,” he mentioned.  
 
The lack of awareness is exacerbated by inadequate health insurance coverage. Kamath noted that less than 20 per cent of Indians have health insurance, leaving most to bear medical expenses out-of-pocket — a significant burden for low-income households.  
 
Advocating for change

More From This Section

Abbott launches leadless pacemaker in India for slow heart rhythms

SC seeks Gyanvapi Masjid Committee's reply on plea for area's ASI survey

Atrocities case: Wankhede moves HC seeking probe against Nawab Malik

LIVE news: YSRCP says no direct agreement made between AP discoms, Adani Group

MP: Subharanjan Sen appointed as new PCCF wildlife after elephant deaths

 
Kamath called for a multi-pronged approach to tackle the crisis. He emphasised preventive measures, including regular exercise and healthier diets. “Simple changes like walking or cycling for an extra five minutes daily can significantly lower the risk of diabetes,” he suggested.   
He also stressed the need for early detection programs, improved healthcare access, and broader insurance coverage. Kamath highlighted efforts by startups and organisations promoting healthier lifestyles but urged a collective response from individuals, businesses, and policymakers.  
 
Kamath’s call to action
 
Kamath’s message emphasises the urgency of addressing the diabetes crisis through awareness campaigns and systemic reforms. With diabetes posing a threat to public health and economic stability, he advocates for immediate, coordinated action to combat its growing impact.  
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Cred-owned Spenny eyes stock broking licence to rival Zerodha, Groww

Brokerages revise charges as Sebi's true-to-label norms take effect

Zerodha profit jumps 61.5% in FY24; CEO warns of regulatory challenges

Zerodha customers hold over Rs 5.66 trillion in demat accounts: Kamath

Zerodha launches ATO; all you need to know about Alert Trigger Orders

Topics :DiabeteszerodhaBS Web ReportsDiabetes drug

First Published: Nov 22 2024 | 2:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story