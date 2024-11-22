Abbott launches leadless pacemaker in India for slow heart rhythms

Drug firm Abbott has launched a pacemaker in India for the treatment of patients with slow heart rhythms.

Abbott has introduced AVEIR VR single-chamber ventricular leadless pacemaker which has been approved by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation, the company said in a statement on Friday.

The product has also been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

"The AVEIR VR leadless pacemaker was designed to make the implantation and retrieval processes as seamless as possible for physicians and provide improvements over existing options," said Ajay Singh Chauhan, General Manager for Abbott's Cardiac Rhythm Management business in India, Southeast Asia, HK, Taiwan & Korea.

People who experience slower-than-normal heart rhythm may receive a pacemaker to deliver pulses of electricity to trigger the heart to beat properly.

Balbir Singh, Chairman Cardiology, Max Superspeciality Hospital said, "Leadless pacemakers address known complications associated with traditional pacemakers." While traditional pacemakers require a chest incision and pocket for the generator along with one or more insulated wires 'known as cardiac leads 'to deliver electricity to the heart, leadless pacemakers do not require a pocket or leads.

"In some circumstances where we believe a person's therapy needs may change in the future, retrievability also becomes a critical device feature," Vanita Arora, Clinical Lead Electrophysiology, Apollo Hospitals Delhi said.