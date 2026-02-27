Travel buddies: A catalogue of classic companions for wanderlust

P recision across time zones

Arnold & Son Globetrotter 42 Steel

Features a sunray blue and silver dial with a rotating three-dimensional globe at the centre, indicating global hours via a 24-hour ring, while traditional hands display local time. Powered by the in-house A&S6122 automatic calibre with a 55-hour power reserve, this limited-edition (88 pieces) watch blends artistry with precision.

Bell & Ross

BR 05 GMT Sky Blue 41 mm

Blends Bell & Ross’s integrated sports design with travel-ready functionality. Its 41mm satin-polished steel case houses a blue sunray dial featuring a clear GMT display, with a fourth hand indicating a second time zone against a two-tone day-night flange. Powered by the automatic BR-CAL.325, it ensures legibility in low-light conditions.

Price: ₹6.21 lakh (approx)

Bovet

Récital 30

Housed in a titanium Dimier case, its dial features an intricate roller system displaying all 24 time zones while accounting for daylight saving time across four annual periods: UTC (Coordinated Universal Time), American Summer Time, European and American Summer Time, and European Winter Time. Powered by the self-winding R30-70-001 calibre with a 62-hour power reserve, it combines mechanical complexity with Bovet’s signature artistry.

Price: ₹88 lakh (approx)

Breitling

Endurance Pro 38

Combines sporty durability with lightweight comfort. Its Breitlight case houses a SuperQuartz movement for precision, alongside a 1/10th-second chronograph, pulsometer, compass scale and date display. Designed for active lifestyles, the watch pairs bold aesthetics with technical capability, making it a reliable companion for adventure and sport.

Price: ₹3.3 lakh (approx) Price: ₹3.3 lakh (approx)

Frederique Constant

Highlife Worldtimer Manufacture

Encased in stainless steel, its brown dial features a globe motif alongside world time, GMT and date functions for easy readability. Powered by the in-house FC-718 automatic calibre, visible through a sapphire caseback, the watch, which is 100-metre water resistance, combines technical refinement with everyday wear and an integrated strap system.

Price: ₹5.51 lakh (approx)

Raymond Weil

Freelancer GMT Worldtimer

Featuring a 40.5mm bronze and steel case paired with a green dial and leather strap, it offers GMT, world time, date and day-night indications at a glance. It comes powered by the automatic RW3230 calibre and finished with a sapphire caseback.

Price: ₹3.66 lakh (approx) Price: ₹3.66 lakh (approx)

Girard-Perregaux

1966 WW.TC

The polished steel case frames a refined silver dial with Arabic numerals, leaf-shaped hands and a day-night indicator for intuitive readability. Supported by the GP03300-0027 calibre, featuring a 46-hour power reserve and 32 jewels, visible through a sapphire caseback, the watch delivers precision and timeless sophistication for frequent travellers.

Price: ₹16.9 lakh (approx)

Omega Seamaster

Planet Ocean 600M 42

(steel on rubber strap)

Crafted in polished-brushed stainless steel, the watch stands out with its vibrant orange ceramic bezel and grade 5 titanium inner ring. The matte black dial features rhodium-plated hands and indexes with white Super-LumiNova, accented by orange Arabic numerals. A matching orange rubber strap and titanium caseback bearing Omega’s seahorse emblem complete this robust dive watch.

Price: ₹8.47 lakh (approx)

Jaeger-LeCoultre

Polaris Chronograph

Merges sporty character with refined watchmaking. Its stainless steel case frames a deep blue dial, while the in-house calibre 751 delivers precise chronograph performance and a 65-hour power reserve. The watch reflects the brand’s heritage of technical excellence, making it a sophisticated choice for modern explorers.

Price: ₹16.8 lakh (approx)

Laurent Ferrier

Classic Traveller

Globe Night Blue

A white gold globe at the centre, finished in deep blue enamel with gold specks, evokes a starlit Earth. Dual time-zone displays ensure practical travel functionality, while the automatic LF230.02 calibre offers a 72-hour power reserve. Elegant detailing and understated sophistication define this timepiece.

Price: ₹1.15 crore

NORQAIN

Freedom 60 GMT 40mm

A 40mm stainless-steel case houses a clean silver dial with luminous accents and a practical GMT function. Driven by the COSC-certified NN20/2 automatic calibre with a 70-hour power reserve, it offers reliability, comfort and style, complete with a beads-of-rice style steel bracelet and a personalisable case-side plaque.

Price: ₹4.8 lakh (approx) Price: ₹4.8 lakh (approx)

Omega Seamaster

Planet Ocean 600M Worldtimer

(black ceramic on rubber strap)

Designed for global travellers, this 45.5mm timepiece features a brushed black ceramic case and bezel. At its centre lies a laser-ablated vision of Earth on grade 5 titanium, viewed from the North Pole. A DLC-black dial with honeycomb texture surrounds international city names, including Omega’s home of Bienne.

Price: ₹ 15.95 lakh (approx) Shades with attitude Price: ₹ 15.95 lakh (approx)

Swarovski SK6045U

Bold design with signature sparkle. Inspired by the brand’s Lucent aesthetic, the hinge features a half-cut crystal detail that catches the light. Bold design with signaturesparkle. Inspired by the brand’s Lucent aesthetic, the hinge features a half-cut crystal detail that catches the light.

Giorgio Armani AR6175 Avant-garde design, featuring a butterfly-shaped semi-rimless frame, enhanced by slim temples detailed with a 3D rope-twist motif. Refined finishes, such as light gold with brown lenses, reinforce the brand’s understated elegance. Avant-garde design, featuring a butterfly-shaped semi-rimless frame, enhanced by slim temples detailed with a 3D rope-twist motif. Refined finishes, such as light gold with brown lenses, reinforce the brand’s understated elegance.

Dolce & Gabbana DG4510

Inspired by the glamour of 1950s screen icons, these recall the classic cat-eye styling with contemporary flair. The faceted geometric front is paired with slim, wavy metal temples and an embellished DG logo for added drama. You can keep it simple with white, go black or take the leap of faith with Havana.

Burberry BE4467U

Inspired by the iconic cat-eye, the faceted shield celebrates Burberry’s Equestrian Knight motif, while sleek temples finished with a gold Burberry logo add understated luxury. Vintage elegance meets contemporary design in these shades.

Emporio Armani EA4264U

Crafted from bio-acetate, the rounded full-rim frame features clean geometry enhanced by metallic detailing along the upper front and temples. Subtle yet distinctive, the signature Emporio Armani eagle at the end tips adds character.

Jimmy Choo JC5050U

Glamour takes centre stage. The semi-rimless oval look is elevated by cabochon pearls adorning the temples and front, lending a distinctly feminine appeal. Vibrant colour options — cranberry with dark violet lenses or pink Havana with brown lenses – bring playful sophistication to the travel wardrobe.

Giorgio Armani AR8247

A runway-inspired statement, these sunglasses combine classic acetate construction with contemporary detailing. The double-bridge front adds architectural character, while slim temples carry the gold Giorgio Armani lettering logo. Available in striped light brown, tortoise or classic black, the design offers a refined balance of style and wearability.

Diesel DL1015

The wraparound metal frame features forked detailing and a cut-out D logo on the temples, creating a bold, futuristic look. Available in matte black, gunmetal and silver finishes.

Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 Skyler

Designed for all-day wear, the Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 Skyler blends slim proportions with smart functionality. Transition lenses adapt to changing light conditions, ensuring optimal vision from day to night. Available in distinctive colourways including Cosmic Blue, Mystic Violet, and Asteroid Grey.

Versace VE4487

The art of arrival Bold and expressive, with geometric acetate frames and the iconic Versace logo on the temples. The colour options range from transparent burgundy to opal lilac and classic white. Ideal for sundowners or beach escapes.