Agricultural activities hit in Manipur due to ethnic violence: Govt

"As per the information received from the Manipur government, agricultural activities could not be initiated in about 5,127 hectares of land due to ethnic violence," the ministry said

Agricultural activities could not be undertaken in 5,127 hectares in Manipur due to ethnic violence, and the Centre has given a Rs 38.60 crore compensatory package to provide relief to affected farmers, Parliament was informed Friday.

It was part of the special package of Rs 209.45 crore sanctioned by the Union Home Ministry to the Manipur government, the agriculture ministry said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

"As per the information received from the Manipur government, agricultural activities could not be initiated in about 5,127 hectares of land due to ethnic violence," the ministry said.

The Centre has approved "a special package of Rs 209.45 crore to the Government of Manipur. This includes compensatory package for farmers affected by ongoing law and order crisis amounting to Rs 38.60 crore," it added.

First Published: Dec 08 2023 | 8:21 PM IST

