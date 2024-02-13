Home / Industry / Agriculture / APEDA facilitates Punjab farmer to export millets to Australia, says govt

APEDA facilitates Punjab farmer to export millets to Australia, says govt

The shipment includes ready-to-cook millets derived from Kodo millet, Foxtail millet, Little millet, Browntop millet, and Barnyard millet, the commerce ministry said

It also said that India's millet exports have touched USD 45.46 million during April-November this fiscal against USD 75.45 million in 2022-23
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 13 2024 | 7:39 PM IST
The commerce ministry's arm APEDA has facilitated a farmer in Punjab to export 14.3 tonnes of millets and its products worth $45,803 to Australia, an official statement said on Tuesday.

The shipment includes ready-to-cook millets derived from Kodo millet, Foxtail millet, Little millet, Browntop millet, and Barnyard millet, the commerce ministry said.

"A farmer from Sangrur, Mr Dilpreet Singh, has transformed into an exporter, marking his first export consignment of 14.3 metric tonnes of millets, and its products valued at $45,803," it said.

It also said that India's millet exports have touched $45.46 million during April-November this fiscal against $75.45 million in 2022-23.

"Millets are gaining popularity in the global market. There is a significant increase in the export of cereal preparation, including value-added millet products. APEDA has facilitated around 500 startups in marketing, and exporting millet-based value-added products," it said.

Topics :ApedaPunjabfarmersAustralia

First Published: Feb 13 2024 | 7:39 PM IST

