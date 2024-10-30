Crop prices show mixed trend in relation to their respective MSPs

One of the most important factors that would determine how the rural economy performs in the remaining two quarters of financial year 2025 (FY25) is how prices of major agriculture commodities fare.

Though food inflation has been running high largely due to a spike in vegetable prices, when it comes to cereals, oilseeds and pulses the picture is slightly mixed. There are some commodities such as paddy (common) which are trading below the MSP in some markets while cereals such as maize are selling at above their MSP.