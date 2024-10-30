Crop prices show mixed trend in relation to their respective MSPs

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

One of the most important factors that would determine how the rural economy performs in the remaining two quarters of financial year 2025 (FY25) is how prices of major agriculture commodities fare.
Sanjeeb Mukherjee
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2024 | 12:44 AM IST
One of the most important factors that would determine how the rural economy performs in the remaining two quarters of financial year 2025 (FY25) is how prices of major agriculture commodities fare.
 
Though food inflation has been running high largely due to a spike in vegetable prices, when it comes to cereals, oilseeds and pulses the picture is slightly mixed. There are some commodities such as paddy (common) which are trading below the MSP in some markets while cereals such as maize are selling at above their MSP.
 
Wheat (though it is an off-season for it) is selling at above MSP rates in most places. Oilseeds such as soybean are selling at below MSP in some mandis though there has been a marked improvement in prices ever since the Central government hiked the duty on imported edible oils to support oilseeds farmers. 
 
First Published: Oct 30 2024 | 12:44 AM IST

