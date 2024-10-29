Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Industry / Agriculture / Centre procures 6.06 mn tonne paddy in Punjab, Rs 12,200 cr paid to farmers

Centre procures 6.06 mn tonne paddy in Punjab, Rs 12,200 cr paid to farmers

In a statement, union food ministry said, "as of 28th October 2024, a total quantity of 65.75 lakh tonnes of paddy has arrived in the mandis out of which 60.63 lakh tonnes have been procured

Paddy, Agriculture
The total paddy purchase in the state till date is amounting to Rs 14,066 crore. | Representative Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 9:08 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Centre on Tuesday said it has procured 60.63 lakh tonnes of paddy so far in Punjab and it has already made payments of Rs 12,200 crore to farmers in the state as of October 28.

In an official statement, the union food ministry said, "as of 28th October 2024, a total quantity of 65.75 lakh tonnes of paddy has arrived in the mandis out of which 60.63 lakh tonnes have been procured by state agencies and Food Corporation of India (FCI)."  An amount of Rs 12200 crore has been released to the farmers in Punjab directly to bank accounts as of 28th October, it added.

The procurement of paddy in Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) 2024-25 commenced on October 1, 2024, and 2,927 designated mandis including 1000 temporary yards have been opened throughout Punjab for smooth procurement of paddy.

The Centre has fixed an estimated target of 185 lakh tonnes for this ensuing KMS 2024-25.

The paddy is being purchased at a MSP (minimum support price) of Rs 2320 per quintal as decided by the Centre for Grade A' paddy for KMS 2024-25.

The total paddy purchase in the state till date is amounting to Rs 14,066 crore and it has benefitted 3,51,906 farmers.

More From This Section

Over 35% FPCs process multiple documents for registration: Survey

Haryana witnesses 29% decline in stubble burning incidents this year

Centre launches mobile app FCI GRS to address grievances of rice millers

Tripura considers extending CM's rubber mission for five more years

Govt launches 21st livestock census, $25 mn fund for animal health security

Further, 4145 millers have applied for shelling (de-husking) of paddy and they are lifting the paddy from the mandis.

"Hence, the state is on track to achieve the target of 185 lakh tonnes of paddy by the end of November," the Centre said.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Centre rules out state-specific relaxation in paddy procurement norms

Punjab farmers continue protest for second day, demand paddy procurement

Chhattisgarh govt to start paddy procurement at MSP from November 14

Farmers block roads, tracks to protest tardy paddy purchase in Punjab

Paddy procurement at MSP underway in Haryana, over 46,000 MT procured

Topics :Paddy procurementFood Corporation of Indiaminimum support price

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 9:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story