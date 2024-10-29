Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Industry / Agriculture / Punjab reports 219 fresh farm fires, bringing season's total to 2,356

Punjab reports 219 fresh farm fires, bringing season's total to 2,356

On Tuesday, 219 farm fires were recorded in the state. Ferozepur reported maximum incidents at 45, followed by Sangrur at 38 and Patiala at 22, as per the data

This has led to incidents of stubble burning, as the farmers burn the paddy residue to sow wheat. Unlike previous years, the number of stubble burning incidents has reduced considerably this year. From the onset of the stubble burning season (widely
Press Trust of India Chandigarh
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 9:55 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Punjab recorded 219 fresh farm fire incidents on Tuesday, taking the season's count to 2,356, which is about 55 per cent less than the figure in the corresponding period last year, official data showed.

From September 15 to October 29, Punjab has seen 2,356 farm fire cases as compared to 5,254 such incidents in the corresponding period last year, according to the Punjab Remote Sensing Centre data.

The state had recorded 12,112 farm fires during the same period in 2022.

On Tuesday, 219 farm fires were recorded in the state. Ferozepur reported maximum incidents at 45, followed by Sangrur at 38 and Patiala at 22, as per the data.

On the same day in 2022 and 2023, the state had seen 1,898 and 1,068 active fire events respectively.

Procurement of paddy is underway in Punjab.

More From This Section

Centre procures 6.06 mn tonne paddy in Punjab, Rs 12,200 cr paid to farmers

Over 35% FPCs process multiple documents for registration: Survey

Haryana witnesses 29% decline in stubble burning incidents this year

Centre launches mobile app FCI GRS to address grievances of rice millers

Tripura considers extending CM's rubber mission for five more years

Stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana is often blamed for the rise in air pollution in Delhi after harvesting of the paddy crop in October and November. As the window for wheat, a Rabi crop, is very short after paddy harvest, some farmers set their fields on fire to quickly clear off the crop residue for sowing the next crop.

With over 31 lakh hectares of paddy area, Punjab produces around 180-200 lakh tonne of paddy straw every year.

Punjab recorded a total of 36,663 farm fires in 2023, registering a 26 per cent drop in such incidents.

The state recorded 49,922 fire events in 2022, 71,304 in 2021, 76,590 in 2020, 55,210 in 2019 and 50,590 in 2018, with many districts including Sangrur, Mansa, Bathinda and Amritsar witnessing large number of stubble burning incidents.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Punjab sees 50% dip in post-harvest farm fires; no effect on Delhi's air

'No space crunch in Punjab': Centre dismisses concerns over paddy storage

Punjab BJP meets governor, blames AAP for slow paddy lifting process

Punjab: Farmers to hold 'chakka jam' in 4 locations over paddy procurement

Stubble burning cases reported in Punjab, Haryana despite SC's criticism

Topics :PunjabFarm fire

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 9:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story