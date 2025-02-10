Deadline for soybean, groundnut procurement extended: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday extended the deadline for the procurement of soybean and groundnut at the minimum support price (MSP) in Maharashtra, Telangana, Gujarat, and Karnataka beyond the usual 90 days, as prices have stayed below the MSP.

The procurement period for soybean under the Price Support Scheme (PSS) has been extended by 24 days in Maharashtra and 15 days in Telangana. The Union government has so far purchased a record almost 2 million tonnes (mt) of the crop at MSP this year, benefiting around 846,251 farmers.

Similarly, the procurement period for groundnut has been extended by six days in Gujarat and 25 days in Karnataka. The Centre has purchased around 1.57 mt of groundnut from farmers at MSP during the 2024-25 kharif season under PSS from Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh. This has benefited around 475,183 farmers, Chouhan said on the occasion of World Pulses Day.

Retail prices had fallen below the MSP by almost 16-22 per cent, prompting the Centre to procure soybean and groundnut from farmers. While the MSP for soybean stands at Rs 4,892 per quintal, groundnut prices in major wholesale markets are hovering around Rs 5,400 per quintal, almost 26 per cent lower than the MSP for the season.

Meanwhile, Chouhan said the Union Budget for FY26 had paved the way for the continuation of 100 per cent procurement of a state’s tur, urad, and masur production at MSP for the next four years.

The minister’s statement comes just days before scheduled talks with Punjab farmers, slated for February 14 in Chandigarh, on the contentious issue of guaranteed MSP. The purchases will be done through central nodal agencies to achieve self-sufficiency in pulse production.