Rajasthan agri dept releases rabi production estimates for 2024-25

Rajasthan's agriculture department has released rabi crops’ production estimates for 2024-25.

Wheat production in the state this year may remain almost equal to last year. Barley and gram production may rise while mustard is expected to go down, according to estimates.

Anil Chatar, a Jaipur-based mustard trader, said traders have not drawn up estimates for mustard, but due to less sowing, it may drop around 5 per cent compared to last year.

This year, mustard was sown in over 33.80 lakh hectares and the production is estimated to be over 55.55 lakh tonnes. Last year, mustard was sown in 39.41 lakh hectares in the state and the production was around 62.56 lakh tonnes.

Gram trader Shyam Nattani said the production may go up by 20 to 25 per cent this year. “Due to good monsoon, favourable weather during the crop season, and winter rains from time to time, gram production would rise. However, farmers have reduced sowing of these crops and opted for gram because of fluctuations in the prices of wheat and barley,” he said.

This year, gram has been sown in over 20.45 lakh hectares and the production is estimated to be over 25.35 lakh tonnes. Last year, gram was sown on 18.14 lakh hectares and the production was around 22.34 lakh tonnes.

According to data from the agriculture department, wheat was sown in an area of over 31.45 lakh hectares in the state this year and the production is estimated to be around 122.35 lakh tonnes. Last year, wheat was sown on 30.77 lakh hectares of land and the production was 120.83 lakh tonnes.

Also Read

Meanwhile, barley was sown in over 3.95 lakh hectares this year and the production is expected to be over 14.35 lakh tonnes. Last year, barley was sown in 2.85 lakh hectares and the production was 10.26 lakh tons.

Agriculture and allied sectors contribute around 27 per cent to the state’s GDP. The state government plans to increase it by launching new agri-related schemes.