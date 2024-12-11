Farm profits to be higher this kharif season due to higher output: Study

Overall, profitability in the agriculture sector is expected to be marginally higher at the pan-India level in the 2024-25 kharif season, driven largely by higher production and lower input costs, but offset by declining prices of some produce, a report by Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd released today showed.

The report said that region-wise farm profitability in the northern belt was expected to be relatively better than in the southern belt, while the eastern and western belts presented a mixed bag. The report was based on interactions the researchers had with various Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) and farmers across India to gauge the on-ground situation regarding crop conditions, yields, and farm profitability during the kharif season in crop-year 2024-25 (July to June).

It said that the northern belt of India witnessed higher crop yields year-on-year as higher rainfall supported the production of paddy, while the southern belt and Gujarat were key laggards, as heavy downpours resulted in floods and significant crop losses.

Major states in the northern belt include Bihar, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan.

The report further stated that, as per the government’s first advanced estimate, the overall production of food grains and oilseeds (which cumulatively accounted for more than 84 per cent of the total acreage in CY24) is expected to increase by six per cent and seven per cent year-on-year, respectively. However, production of other key crops, such as sugarcane and cotton, is expected to decline by three per cent and eight per cent year-on-year, respectively.

However, declining crop prices (prices of key food grains and oilseeds have declined 3.2 per cent year-on-year) have partially offset the benefits of higher production during the year. At the same time, the cost of cultivation has marginally declined by ~1.3 per cent during the kharif season due to controlled inflation and a high base effect.

“Accordingly, we (Motilal Oswal) expect overall farm profitability to be marginally higher on a pan-India basis for the kharif season 2024-25,” the report said.

It added that higher reservoir levels and increased sowing of rabi crops (up two per cent year-on-year as per the latest available data) promise a brighter outlook for the rabi season.