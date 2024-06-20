Govt weighs policy intervention to stabilise rising wheat prices

The government on Thursday said it will undertake suitable policy interventions to ensure stability in wheat prices for consumers in the country.

After a meeting of the committee of ministers chaired by Home Affairs and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah, the government said it has directed officials to keep a close watch on wheat prices.

Prices of wheat and wheat flour have increased by up to Rs 2 per kg from a year ago, according to the official data.

As of June 20, the average retail price of wheat stood at Rs 30.99 per kg, up from Rs 28.95 a year ago, while wheat flour price rose to Rs 36.13 per kilogram as against Rs 34.29 per kg last year, the data showed.

The ministers discussed the position of wheat stocks and prices in detail during the meeting.

In a statement, the Food and Consumer Affairs Ministry said, "The Union Minister directed that a close watch may be kept on the prices of wheat and suitable policy interventions to be undertaken to ensure price stability for the consumers of the country."



It assured that the government has procured slightly more wheat for the central pool than the previous year.

"After meeting the requirement for PDS and other welfare schemes, which is approximately 18.4 million tonnes, sufficient stock of wheat is available to undertake market interventions, as and when required," the ministry statement said.

As of June 18, the government had procured 26.6 million tonnes of wheat for the central pool in the 2024-25 rabi marketing year which started on April 1, marginally higher than 26.2 million tonnes in the previous year.