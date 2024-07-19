Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Industry / Agriculture / Kharif sowing over in 64% of normal area till July 19, shows data

Kharif sowing over in 64% of normal area till July 19, shows data

Normal area is the average area for the last five years

kharif, agriculture
Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 19 2024 | 11:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Sowing of kharif crops continued to gather steam during the week ended July 19, 2024, but the pace seems to have slackened a bit as the monsoon deficiency has widened in East, North-East, and North-West India.

Overall, kharif crops have been planted in around 70.40 million hectares till Friday which is 64 percent of the normal area under kharif crops.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Normal area is the average area for the last five years. The acreage is 3.48 percent more than the area covered during the same period last year, with arhar, ground nut, and soybean gaining maximum increase compared to the 2023 season.

During the week ended July 19, cumulative monsoon rainfall across the country was 2 percent below normal.

The deficit has widened in East and North-East and North-West India as compared to last week.



Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Govt aims to cover 25% of kharif paddy area with climate-resilient seeds

Agricultural input companies see demand surge as sowing gathers pace

India likely to experience 'above-normal' rainfall in July, says IMD

Himachal sets target of producing about 970,000 metric tons of kharif crops

Minister Chouhan calls for timely input supplies ahead of kharif season

Topics :KharifKharif cropssowingkharif sowing

First Published: Jul 19 2024 | 11:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story