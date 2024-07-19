Kharif sowing over in 64% of normal area till July 19, shows data

Sowing of kharif crops continued to gather steam during the week ended July 19, 2024, but the pace seems to have slackened a bit as the monsoon deficiency has widened in East, North-East, and North-West India.

Overall, kharif crops have been planted in around 70.40 million hectares till Friday which is 64 percent of the normal area under kharif crops.

Normal area is the average area for the last five years. The acreage is 3.48 percent more than the area covered during the same period last year, with arhar, ground nut, and soybean gaining maximum increase compared to the 2023 season.