Home / Industry / Agriculture / Large number of farmers benefited from purchase of Shree Anna at MSP: Yogi

Large number of farmers benefited from purchase of Shree Anna at MSP: Yogi

CM Yogi further noted that the efforts directed towards ensuring the easy availability of ration to every eligible family in the state with complete transparency have yielded positive results

Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister, Uttar Pradesh
ANI Politics

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2023 | 7:12 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

A large number of farmers have benefited from the purchase of Shree Anna (coarse grains) at minimum support price (MSP), Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said after reviewing the food grain procurement and distribution system in the state.

"So far this year, more than Rs 646 crore has been paid by purchasing 2.92 lakh metric tonnes of millet from more than 55 thousand farmers. Similarly, 4,382 metric tonnes of maize have been purchased from 891 farmers and 11,462 metric tonnes of jowar have been purchased from 2344 farmers and payment has been made as per MSP. The positive response from farmers toward Shree Anna production is expected to yield even better results in the coming years," he said on Tuesday.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

CM Yogi further noted that the efforts directed towards ensuring the easy availability of ration to every eligible family in the state with complete transparency have yielded positive results.

"The state government has taken a significant step by incorporating an electronic weighing scale with the e-POS machine to guarantee accurate weight. This should be implemented effectively immediately. Ration distribution should occur promptly following biometric verification in the e-POS machine. It is essential to create awareness among beneficiaries regarding this process. In the event of any irregularities committed by Kotedar or any other personnel, strict action should be taken against such individuals," he added.

He also emphasised that route charts must be prepared for all development blocks in the state for the doorstep delivery of ration, taking into account the geographical location of the ration shops.

"Necessary arrangements for small and large vehicles should be made based on the actual need. The new contract for vehicle GPS systems should be made in accordance with single-stage delivery," Yogi said.

Also Read

Farm loan waivers, high MSP: How Chhattisgarh govt is banking on farmers

PM's Bhopal address will infuse BJP workers with new energy: Adityanath

CM Adityanath launches fourth phase of Mission Shakti in Uttar Pradesh

State govt has no plans for caste census in UP, says CM Yogi Adityanath

Cabinet hikes DA by 4% for central govt employees; MSP hiked for 6 crops

Onion in a pickle, again: Here's why the humble bulb remains so volatile

'Wheat sown in 30.86 mn HA, climate resilient seeds planted in 60% area'

Nearly 7,600 FPOs registered, 75% govt target, boosting farm productivity

51.5% agri exports from just 5 products makes sector vulnerable: GTRI

Wheat sowing tops normal acreage for first time, gram continues to drag

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Yogi AdityanathFarmers MSPMSP of cropsMSP procurement

First Published: Dec 27 2023 | 7:12 AM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story