Madhya Pradesh set to offer Rs 125 per quintal bonus over MSP on wheat

Madhya Pradesh, on Monday, became the second major wheat producing state to announce a bonus of Rs 125 per quintal for the 2024-25 season.



Purchases for the season are about to start in the state.



With the bonus, the official purchase price for wheat in MP will be Rs 2,400 per quintal. The bonus will be given over and above the Centre fixed wheat minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 2,275 per quintal.



MP is one of the largest wheat producing states in the country.



Earlier in February, Rajasthan announced a bonus of Rs 125 per quintal on wheat procurement over and above the MSP of Rs 2,275 per quintal as the its purchase wa likely to be lower than the actual requirement for the public distribution system (PDS), according to media reports. The announcement was in alignment with the promise made before assembly polls by the BJP. It also announced a top-up of Rs 2,000 to farmers under the Centre’s flagship scheme Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme over and above Rs 6,000 per year paid now.

