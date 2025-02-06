MP priority sector has a credit potential of Rs 3.13 trillion, says Nabard

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard) has presented an estimate of loan potential of Rs 3.13 trillion in the priority sector in Madhya Pradesh for the year 2025-26, which is about 10 per cent higher than last year's Rs 2.85 trillion.

According to the State Focus Paper presented by Nabard at the State Credit Seminar organised in Bhopal, out of the estimated credit capacity of Rs 3.13 trillion, the maximum loan of Rs 1.79 trillion has been estimated for the agriculture sector, Rs 1.15 trillion for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSME), and Rs 0.18 trillion for other priority sectors.

Addressing the seminar, Madhya Pradesh’s cooperative minister, Vishwas Sarang, praised Nabard’s contribution to the agriculture and rural development sectors of the state and assured all possible support. Sarang said, “Every state will have to contribute to fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream of making the country VIKASIT (developed) by 2047. Nabard has an important role in this.”

He appealed to banks and financial institutions to align their loan policies with priority lending targets so that farmers, entrepreneurs, and rural enterprises can access uninterrupted credit. Sarang also underlined the contribution of cooperative institutions to the development of the economy.

On this occasion, Nabard Madhya Pradesh’s chief general manager, C Saraswati, highlighted the important role of institutional credit in increasing farmers’ productivity, promoting agri-tech innovations, and accelerating the rural economy.