Home / Industry / Agriculture / MSP hike alone will not boost pulses, oilseeds output, shows data

MSP hike alone will not boost pulses, oilseeds output, shows data

Data reveals that between 2014-15 and 2020-21, despite a 37 percent increase in MSP for paddy, the acreage under the crop decreased only marginally, by around 2.5 percent

Farmers, Farmer, agriculture
Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2024 | 9:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The government has recently increased the minimum support price (MSP) of kharif crops by 5-12.7 per cent, with larger hikes for oilseeds and pulses than for cereals such as paddy.

This move aims to motivate farmers to transition from water-intensive paddy cultivation to more in-demand pulses and oilseeds.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Such a shift is also expected to reduce the country's substantial import bill for major pulses and edible oils. However, this strategy has yielded mixed results over the years.

Data reveals that between 2014-15 and 2022-23, despite a 50 per cent increase in MSP for paddy, the acreage under the crop rose by 8.43 per cent.

While the MSP for wheat increased by 46.55 per cent during this period, the area under cultivation dropped by just 0.19.

In contrast, the MSP for chana rose by almost 68 per cent, and saw a corresponding increase in the crop area of approximately 26.91 per cent.

For soybeans, the MSP rose by almost 68 per cent, and nearly 20 per cent increase in the crop area.

The data suggests that while MSP hikes may have encouraged the cultivation of more pulses and oilseeds, they have not been successful in diverting farmers from paddy and wheat.

One of the reasons is the consistent procurement of almost 100 per cent of the marketable surplus of paddy and wheat by the government, providing income security for farmers.

In contrast, the procurement of marketable surplus for other crops is not as reliable.

Markets also play a significant role, as the artificial suppression of market prices through export bans and cheap imports discourages farmers from transitioning away from paddy or wheat towards pulses and oilseeds.

Also Read

BS Manthan: Explore contract farming, MSP law no solution, says agri expert

Will legalising MSP reduce import Bill of edible oils and pulses?

Wheat sowing area crosses 34 million hectares, pulses lags: Govt data

Pulses, oilseeds demand to outstrip production by 2047-48: NITI Aayog

Flour millers' survey predicts better wheat production over last year

India's basmati rice exports might remain flat in FY25, says KRBL CFO

Rice export prices climb to near three-month high as demand picks up

Uttar Pradesh government to connect agri startups with ONDC, e-NAM

Centre hikes Kharif MSP by 5-12.7%; paddy raised by Rs 117 per quintal

Cabinet approves MSP for 14 Kharif crops, farmers to gain Rs 35,000 cr more

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :pulsesMSPcereal

First Published: Jun 20 2024 | 8:43 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story