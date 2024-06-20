MSP hike alone will not boost pulses, oilseeds output, shows data

The government has recently increased the minimum support price (MSP) of kharif crops by 5-12.7 per cent, with larger hikes for oilseeds and pulses than for cereals such as paddy.

This move aims to motivate farmers to transition from water-intensive paddy cultivation to more in-demand pulses and oilseeds.

Such a shift is also expected to reduce the country's substantial import bill for major pulses and edible oils. However, this strategy has yielded mixed results over the years.

Data reveals that between 2014-15 and 2022-23, despite a 50 per cent increase in MSP for paddy, the acreage under the crop rose by 8.43 per cent.