Multiple policies at various levels hurting farmers' income: Eco Survey

India may have to abandon the old playbook of moving from agriculture to industry and services as the economy matures for its food, physical, and economic security, the Economic Survey, tabled in Parliament on Monday, said.

However, policies of governments at various levels and working at cross-purposes are hurting farmers’ interests, destroying soil fertility, and depleting groundwater, the Survey said.

The Survey advocated an Indian “development” model centred round agriculture as a panacea for many problems, including declining jobs and incomes.

It said a “return to roots” policy in farming practices and policymaking could generate higher value addition from agriculture, boost farmers’ income, create opportunities for food processing and exports, and make the farm sector both fashionable and productive for India’s urban youth.