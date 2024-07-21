Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Industry / Agriculture / AFFI demands 100% duty on import of apples to 'save local farmers'

AFFI demands 100% duty on import of apples to 'save local farmers'

Tarigami said the convention passed a resolution in which it was demanded that a 50 per cent of the retail price is paid as minimum procurement price

apples
The farmer leaders will submit a memorandum to the Prime Minister and Union Minister of Agriculture, through Members of Parliament. | Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India Srinagar
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2024 | 10:11 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Apple Farmers' Federation of India (AFFI) on Sunday demanded 100 per cent duty on import of apples "to save the local farmers".

Talking to reporters after a national convention of apple farmers in Kulgam district, CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami said the government should stop corporatisation of the apple industry and impose a 100 per cent import duty to save local farmers.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Tarigami said the convention passed a resolution in which it was demanded that a 50 per cent of the retail price is paid as minimum procurement price.

Besides calling for a complete ban on spurious pesticides and fertilisers, the AFFI convention sought an insurance coverage on those in the public sector.

He demanded that farmers be given storage facilities at subsidised rates directly "as the government is giving 50 per cent subsidy to corporate companies to build Controlled Atmosphere Stores (CAS) to run at commercial rent".

AFFI National Coordinator Rakesh Singha hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for signing agreement with US President Joe Biden to reduce the import duty from 70 per cent to 50 per cent.

More From This Section

Kharif sowing over in 64% of normal area till July 19, shows data

Govt proposes to include moisture measurements in cereal grains, oilseeds

Govt plans to ease rice export curbs as stocks surge to record level

Premium

Non-basmati rice bore the brunt of export restrictions imposed in 2023

Fruit inflation soars: Mangoes up 37%, other summer fruits also affected

"Due to corporatisation of the apple industry, common people are unable to consume apple," he said, demanding a price policy to ensure 50 per cent of the retail price as the procurement price for farmers," Singha said.

The farmer leaders will submit a memorandum to the Prime Minister and Union Minister of Agriculture, through Members of Parliament.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Apple updates the Store app to make it more personalised with For You tab

Tech wrap Jul 17: Samsung Galaxy M35, WhatsApp Favorites filter, Meta, more

Not smartphones, Indian consumers may pay more for AI features in laptops

CCI antitrust probe finds Apple abused position in apps market: Report

Apple stalling launch of iOS game store in Europe, says Epic Games

Topics :Apple Import duty

First Published: Jul 21 2024 | 10:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story