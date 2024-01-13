Home / Industry / Agriculture / No proposal to lift export curbs on wheat, rice, sugar, says Piyush Goyal

No proposal to lift export curbs on wheat, rice, sugar, says Piyush Goyal

India had banned wheat exports in May 2022, non-basmati rice exports from July 2023 and extended curbs on sugar exports beyond October 2023, as part of measures to control rising domestic prices

Photo: Twitter @PiyushGoyal
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 13 2024 | 4:14 PM IST
Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday said there is no proposal before the government as of now to lift export curbs on wheat, rice and sugar.

He also said the country will not import wheat and sugar.

"There is no proposal as of now to remove export restrictions on wheat, rice and sugar. And India will not import wheat and sugar," Goyal told reporters.

India had banned wheat exports in May 2022, non-basmati rice exports from July 2023 and extended curbs on sugar exports beyond October 2023, as part of measures to control rising domestic prices.

Piyush GoyalSugar ExportswheatRICE

First Published: Jan 13 2024 | 4:14 PM IST

