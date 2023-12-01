Home / Industry / Agriculture / Punjab CM Mann hikes sugarcane price by Rs 11 per quintal to Rs 391

Punjab CM Mann hikes sugarcane price by Rs 11 per quintal to Rs 391

On Friday last week, farmers held a demonstration on a national highway in Jalandhar but decided to end their stir after Mann's assurance

Bhagwant Mann
Press Trust of India Chandigarh

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2023 | 11:06 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday announced a hike of Rs 11 per quintal in sugarcane price, saying the new rate of Rs 391 a quintal is the highest in the country.

The announcement came days after the chief minister assured farmers of "good news" in the coming days.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"With an increase of Rs 11, the new rate will be Rs 391 per quintal, which will be the highest in the country," Mann said in a post on social media platform X.

Earlier, farmers held protests demanding an increase in sugarcane price from Rs 380 per quintal to Rs 450 per quintal.

On Friday last week, farmers held a demonstration on a national highway in Jalandhar but decided to end their stir after Mann's assurance.

"As far as increasing the rate of sugarcane goes, Punjab has always been ahead," Mann had said last week.

Protestors under the banner of Samyukt Kisan Morcha had blocked the Jalandhar-Phagwara section of the Jalandhar-New Delhi National Highway near Dhanowali village.

The strike ended on the fourth day after a meeting between farmer leaders and the chief minister.

Neighbouring state Haryana had last month announced a hike of Rs 14 in the sugarcane price to Rs 386 a quintal.

Also Read

Haryana minister slams Punjab govt over stubble burning; AAP hits back

2-day assembly session is legal: Punjab assembly Speaker Kultar Singh

Punjab govt to eradicate all issues inherited from previous govts: CM Mann

Farm loan waivers, high MSP: How Chhattisgarh govt is banking on farmers

Fully committed to INDIA bloc: Kejriwal after Congress MLA arrest in Punjab

Govt allows export of certain amount of wheat, broken rice to 5 countries

Tripura govt to bring 7K hectares under palm oil cultivation by 2026-27

No new issue agri issue in WTO till solution on public stockholding: India

Govt working to boost cotton yields, pilot project launched: Official

Sugarcane crushing in full swing across country, says sugar trade body

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Punjab GovernmentBhagwant MannSugarcane priceMSP hikeagriculture economy

First Published: Dec 01 2023 | 11:06 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrow

After BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story