Right science, policies, markets can make drylands a strength: Chouhan

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday called for a renewed focus on providing the right science, policies and markets to dryland areas, while emphasising the need for crop diversification at the Dryland Congress, an international conference on agriculture in drylands being held in New Delhi.

“Drylands are not our weakness. With the right science, the right policies and the right markets, drylands can become one of the biggest strengths of India and Africa,” Chouhan said. Drylands are classified as areas that face acute water scarcity and where agriculture is highly difficult.

Chouhan highlighted that India has a deep-rooted tradition of crop diversification and the consumption of millets, pulses and lentils. “Our elders used to say that you should sow four different things in the four corners, not just one. Diversification was in our roots,” he said.