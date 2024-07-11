Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Industry / Agriculture / Union agri minister assures support to Bihar farmers to propel growth

Union agri minister assures support to Bihar farmers to propel growth

Chouhan assured that Bihar farmers would receive unwavering support at the national level, advocating for synergistic efforts between the Centre and the state to propel agricultural growth

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh, Shivraj
"The farmers of Bihar will not be allowed to face any problem at the central level," Chouhan said in the meeting. | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2024 | 9:21 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Union agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday assured Bihar agriculture minister Mangal Pande of unwavering support to the state farmers and advocated for synergistic efforts between the Centre and the state to propel agricultural growth.

At the meeting held at Krishi Bhavan in New Delhi, Chouhan committed to reevaluating funding allocations under Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojna (RKVY) and National Food Security Mission to bolster Bihar's agricultural initiatives.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

He urged the submission of new proposals to further these efforts, an official statement said.

During the deliberations, Chouhan emphasised the seamless supply of kharif and rabi seeds, underscoring the need for advanced planning.

The talks also encompassed a comprehensive review of schemes and initiatives by the agriculture ministry.

Chouhan assured that Bihar farmers would receive unwavering support at the national level, advocating for synergistic efforts between the Centre and the state to propel agricultural growth.

"The farmers of Bihar will not be allowed to face any problem at the central level," Chouhan said in the meeting.

The Bihar agriculture minister stressed the imperative of bolstering Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) across the state, with Union minister Chouhan committing to evaluating their operational efficacy.

Highlighting Bihar's potential in maize and 'makhana' production, Pande sought the Centre's assistance to maximise these opportunities.

Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Ramnath Thakur and senior officials from central and state agriculture and horticulture departments were present at the meeting.

Recently, the Union minister met agriculture ministers of Assam, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Premium

On Budget table: 100% MSP for oilseeds, pulses; Centre may tweak PM-AASHA

Convince agitating farmers to open Shambhu border: Haryana min to Centre

New portal to expedite agri infra fund interest subsidy claims of farmers

Govt committed to procure pulses at MSP to boost production: Agri minister

After LS poll win from Vidisha, Shivraj Singh Chouhan resigns as MLA

Topics :Shivraj Singh ChouhanBiharMinistry Of Agriculture

First Published: Jul 11 2024 | 9:21 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story