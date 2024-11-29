Uttar Pradesh green plan: Use technology to help boost agriculture

As Uttar Pradesh (UP) works for growth and prosperity, one sector that is driving this transformation is agriculture and farming.

The state has been a leader in agriculture in several respects, but after years of neglect and apathy, the current state administration under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is putting special emphasis on the sector that employs no less than 68 per cent of the state’s population.

Agriculture in UP is dominated by small and marginal farmers, who own less than two hectares of land each. Data sourced from various agencies shows that almost 93 per cent of the state’s farmers are categorised as “small and marginal” — this translates into around 21.59 million farmer households. The rest almost 1.76 million households are categorised as “large or medium” farmers.

With such a large section of farmers who own small land parcels, uplifting them will automatically push up the state’s GSDP (gross state domestic product) and pitch rural recovery.

And, the results are there for everyone to see. Data shows that between 2012-13 and 2018-19, wheat production in the state has risen from 31.5 million tonnes to 38.1 million tonnes. Foodgrain production during the same period increased by 5.23 per cent while that of pulses jumped by 9.09 per cent and oilseeds by 14.71 per cent.

The state’s backward areas of Bundelkhand are also witnessing a rejuvenation in agriculture

due to concerted efforts of the state government. A special Bundelkhand package for agriculture ensures 80 per cent subsidy on certified seeds, free mini-kits for select millets and cotton, and 50 per cent subsidy on farm ponds for conservation of rainwater.

The state’s agriculture budget too has grown manifold from Rs 1,517 crore in 2016-17 to over Rs 2,100 crore in 2018-19.

A few months ago, the state government launched a World Bank-funded Rs 4,000 crore agriculture business and entrepreneurship project to aid rural income. The project will benefit farmers, farm groups, and agro micro, small & medium enterprises (MSMEs) in 28 districts in eastern UP and Bundelkhand region.

The project is estimated to benefit a million farmers, including 30 per cent of the rural women associated with agri self-help groups (SHGs), according to UP Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh.

Under the project, 100,000 fisherfolk will be given financial assistance. Additionally, 500 farmers will be taken on foreign tours for training in advanced farming.

The project is likely to boost per capita income in those districts and improve the credit-deposit (CD) ratio.

The government also plans to invest in high-yielding varieties of seeds and farm infrastructure in addition to developing a digital platform for the agricultural sector, and facilitating farmers to leverage the carbon credit market for income.

The project also seeks to develop dedicated clusters of groundnut, chilli, and peas crops to augment farm output, food processing, and exports.

At a recent event, the CM said UP has nearly 1.88 billion hectares of agricultural land, which corresponds to 76 per cent of the state’s total land mass.

“Whether it is availability of manpower, potable water, or diverse climatic zones, UP has the potential to become the agricultural powerhouse of the country,” he said.

In the next three-four years, UP aims to increase the value of farm exports from Rs 20,000 crore to Rs 50,000 crore by boosting productivity and food processing, and reinvigorating the agro value chain.

The state is looking to constitute horticultural commodity boards on lines of the Spices Board of India to boost shipments. The Spices Board functions under the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry to promote indigenous spices.

In UP, horticultural crops spanning fruits, vegetables, flowers, medicinal plants, and spices are grown over an estimated 2.1 million hectares.

The CM also said that farmers must adopt newer technologies and learn from their counterparts in other states to enhance their productivity.

“Our focus should be on advancing the agricultural sector with enhanced technology. Given the diverse agro-climatic zones within the country, each state brings unique experiences… we can learn much from one another,” Adityanath said.

The CM said though the state accounts for 17 per cent of India’s population (25 crore) and only 11 per cent of the country’s cultivable land, it contributes 20 per cent to its total agricultural output.

The achievement reflects the state’s abundant water resources and fertile land, and can be harnessed to increase productivity by three-to-four times, he said.

Adityanath also emphasised the need to reduce agricultural costs and minimise reliance on chemical fertilisers, replacing them with natural resources.

The CM constantly emphasised on the need for farmers to adopt new technologies that would lead to their better life. He said age-old problems such as irrigation and power have been solved in the state by providing farmers with over 100,000 solar panel-enabled pump sets. The CM added that 89 Krishi Vigyan Kendras and six universities are encouraging farmers to use new technology.