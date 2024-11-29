Wheels of change turn electric as state expands its green fleet of buses

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh (UP) will expand its electric bus fleet to improve public transportation. The UP government is strengthening its public transportation infrastructure with the addition of 120 new electric buses. This initiative aims to provide affordable and convenient travel options while simultaneously reducing pollution and promoting sustainable transportation within the state. The deployment of these modern electric buses marks a significant step towards cleaner and more efficient public transportation.

The state-owned UP State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) will soon have around 50 per cent electric buses in its total fleet. The corporation has already started adding more electric vehicles (EVs) to its fleet, with deployment expected on important routes in the near future.

These buses will primarily serve key districts, including Lucknow, Ayodhya, Moradabad, and Aligarh, connecting major cities and improving intercity connectivity.

According to UP Transport Minister Dayashankar Singh, the state government plans to convert at least half of its existing fleet into electric buses. He also mentioned that, in addition to deploying electric buses, the state government has been enhancing the charging infrastructure.

Officials from the industrial development department explained that to promote EVs and green mobility, UP has rolled out incentives for private companies to boost EV charging infrastructure in the state.

The Adityanath government is now working on a road map to expand the EV charging network through the public-private partnership model. While the state will provide government land for the outlets, the private partners will handle the investment. Charging stations will be set up along highways, expressways, urban centres, and public spaces. EV charging facilities are already operational on expressways in UP.

The Minister further said that UPSRTC has already begun the process of purchasing 120 new electric buses and has finalised their routes. The distribution of the new fleet is as follows: Moradabad and Aligarh will each receive 30 buses, while Lucknow, Ayodhya, and Gorakhpur will each receive 20.

More From This Section

These 120 buses will complement an already approved order of 100 electric buses, which are expected to hit the roads soon after the completion of the tender process. The UPSRTC is leading this project as part of a broader plan to modernise and upgrade the state’s public transport system. The announcement of the new buses was made two months ago.

The addition of these 120 electric buses is part of a larger government initiative to electrify a sizeable portion of the state’s transport fleet. Earlier this financial year, the UP government announced plans to replace 45 per cent of its existing fleet of 11,238 buses with EVs. This ambitious undertaking underscores the state’s commitment to sustainable development and clean transportation solutions.

Details of the EV deployment were provided by UPSRTC officials. In Lucknow, 20 buses will operate between the Awadh Bus Station and the new Barabanki station. Ayodhya will see 20 buses deployed across various routes, including four buses on the Ayodhya-Lucknow route, four on the Ayodhya-Gorakhpur route, and six on the Ayodhya-Prayagraj-Gonda route. Further, six buses will connect Ayodhya to Varanasi via Sultanpur, strengthening transportation links between these two significant cities.

The new electric buses are equipped with modern amenities and advanced technology to ensure passenger comfort. Their deployment directly supports the state’s commitment to reducing pollution and promoting environmentally friendly transportation.

The transport minister remarked that ever since the Adityanath government came to power, there has been marked improvement in UPSRTC and other forms of transportation.

UPSRTC currently operates a fleet of 12,490 buses, serving over 1.8 million passengers daily across 3,142 routes. The expansion of electric buses complements existing infrastructure, including three operational Metro rail systems in Lucknow, Kanpur, and Noida, and the ongoing construction of Metro lines in Agra. The state also boasts National Waterway-1, connecting key export hubs via Varanasi and Prayagraj to the Haldia port.

Dayashankar Singh said that the introduction of these electric buses marks a major step towards a greener and more efficient public transportation system in UP, reflecting the government’s commitment to sustainable development and improved citizen services.